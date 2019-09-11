“Hoedown Homecoming” events at Gallatin set for week of September 23, 2019

The Gallatin R-5 School District will hold events for its “Hoedown Homecoming.”

A coronation will be the night of September 25, 2019, at 7 o’clock and will be followed by a pep rally and bonfire.

Homecoming king candidates are student council member Jonathan Carder, seniors Tom Crouse and Haden Bradford, and juniors, Gage Wright and Johnny Stout.

Homecoming queen candidates are student council member Madalyn Shubert, seniors Annie Nelson and Jenni Teel, and juniors Alli Baker and Jenna Rains.

There will also be spirit days the week of September 23rd through 27th and will include Old Macdonald Monday, Tailgate Tuesday, Color War Wednesday, Redneck Thursday, and Red and Black Day for Homecoming Friday.

