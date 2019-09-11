Laredo Board of Education approves basketball for Junior High students

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved a revision to the 2018-2019 Annual Secretary of the Board Report on Monday evening regarding transportation.

Secretary Robin Griswold reports an adjustment in the count for bus riders was made, which allowed the district to credit more students for transportation.

A contract was approved with Interstate Studio for school and sports pictures for 2021. A contract was already in effect with Interstate for this school year, and pictures have already been taken.

The board approved allowing fifth and sixth graders to participate in junior high basketball. One-year junior high school sports physicals will continue to be used.

An advertisement will be run regarding snow removal bids. Network for Educator Effectiveness Teacher Evaluation standards were approved and the board approved field trips.

School District Administrator Misty Foster was named the District Program Coordinator for Wellness, Foster Care, English Language Learner, Migrant, and Homeless.

Following an executive session, it was announced the board accepted a resignation from Jeni Moore as Parent As Teachers Coordinator.

