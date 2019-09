The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph resident in Daviess County Tuesday morning on drug-related allegations.

Eighteen-year-old Melanie Myers was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had a misdemeanor DeKalb County warrant on possession of marijuana.

Myers was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

