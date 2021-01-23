High-speed pursuit ends in crash and arrest

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports it assisted the Highway Patrol with a pursuit on Friday morning, January 22nd that originated on Interstate 35 and ended when the driver crashed.

Savana Kaleeba was taken into custody on multiple traffic charges and an outstanding outside agency warrant. The passenger was released from the scene.

The pursuit started for speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour. It went west on Highway 116, traveled through Lathrop, and ended at Route W and Southeast 216th Street.

