Hepatitis A diagnosed in Washington, Missouri food handler

Hepatitis A was diagnosed in an employee at the Bob Evans restaurant located at 3151 Phoenix Center Drive, Washington, Missouri, 63090. The investigation by the Franklin County Health Department found that this employee worked while infectious during the timeframe of August 3-10.

While it is uncommon for restaurant patrons to become infected with hepatitis A virus due to an infected food handler, anyone who consumed food or drink at this Bob Evans restaurant during Aug. 3-12, 2019, is recommended to receive vaccination by Aug. 17 as further protection from becoming ill. Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC, is working with the Franklin County Health Department to prevent any new illnesses from arising in the community because of this case.

Vaccinations are being administered at 414 East Main Street, Union, Missouri, 63084 on the following dates and times:

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019; 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Anyone who consumed food or drink at Bob Evans in Washington, Missouri during August 3-12, 2019, is also asked to:

Monitor their health for symptoms of Hepatitis A infection up to 50 days after exposure. Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food. Stay at home and contact their health care provider immediately if symptoms of hepatitis A infection develop.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown-colored urine, and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes might also occur. People can become ill up to 7 weeks after being exposed to the virus. If you think you have symptoms of hepatitis A, you should contact your healthcare provider.

Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool (poop) from an infected person. Careful handwashing with soap and water, including under the fingernails, after using the bathroom or changing diapers and before preparing or eating food will help prevent the spread of this disease.

Statement from Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC:



We are committed to the health and safety of our employees and guests, and we are working closely with the Franklin County Health Department to ensure each of their safety and well-being.