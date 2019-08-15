Judge fields light docket in Tuesday edition of Grundy County court

Among cases on Tuesday in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Laredo resident Adam Cooksey pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. The imposition of sentence was suspended and Cooksey was placed on probation for two years. He’s to pay $98 in a recoupment fee and $100 to the law enforcement fund.

Trenton resident Jennifer Davis pleaded guilty to an amended charge of endangering the welfare of a child second degree. Per a plea agreement, the imposition of sentence was suspended and Davis was placed on one year of probation. She’s also to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Trenton resident Zane Rottman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. A second charge was dismissed and Rottman was fined $300 and is to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Another Trenton resident Troy Hanes pleaded guilty to a charge of marijuana possession/synthetic cannabinoid. Hanes was fined $300 and is to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund. He’s to pay $10 for a seat belt infraction.

St. Joseph resident Jon Fredrick Ashford pleaded guilty to driving while revoked or suspended. Ashford was sentenced to 21 days in the county jail and given credit for serving those days.

Waiving a preliminary hearing on drug charges was Josy Simmons of Trenton. The cases involving July 2nd possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were continued to September 12th in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.