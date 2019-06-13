Head-on crash west of Trenton claims the life of Jamesport man

A head-on crash 3 miles west of Trenton at 5:30 Thursday morning has claimed the life of a Jamesport man.

The Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Eric Virtue of Jamesport was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Grundy County Coroner Dewayne Slater. 61-year-old Russell Louderback of Trenton was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, then transferred to St. Lukes Hospital in Kansas City.

The head-on crash occurred 3-miles west of Trenton at 5:30 am Thursday Morning as Eric Virtue was eastbound in a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier on Highway 6, and Russell Louderback was westbound in a 1997 Ford F-250 pickup. Louderback’s pickup crossed the center line striking the Virtue vehicle head-on. The pickup came to rest on the north side of the road on its wheels facing south, and the car came to rest off the south side of the road facing south.

The patrol reports that Eric Virtue was wearing a seat belt, but Louderback was not.

Corporal Wright of the Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene of the crash by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Grundy County Rural Fire Department, and Grundy County EMS.