Head-on crash on narrow gravel road injures one person

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One person was injured in an accident Sunday night when two pickups on a narrow gravel road met on a curve two miles west of Browning.

Fifty-two-year-old Amy Creason of Browning received moderate injuries and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital. She was a passenger in a pickup driven by 25-year-old Tristen Creason of Browning. Another pickup, driven by 61-year-old Thomas Creason of Browning, also was involved in the wreck as the two vehicles collided head-on while traveling Elk Road.

Neither driver was hurt.

Vehicle damages ranged from moderate to extensive. None of the three occupants were using a seat belt.