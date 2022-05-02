Audio: Two Missouri teachers receive awards referred to as the “Oscars of Teaching”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Missouri teachers have received awards known to some as the “Oscars of Teaching.”

Mark Garascia, an alternative education and credit recovery teacher at Hancock Place School District has received the Milken Educator Award and a 25-thousand-dollars cash prize. A first-grade teacher in the Hazelwood School District fought back tears as her name was also announced for the top educator award.

Award ceremonies were held today at their St. Louis area schools, with a bunch of kids who were pumped up about the news. In addition, the award includes membership in the National Milken Educator Network, a group of more than 2,800 top teachers, principals, and specialists dedicated to strengthening education.