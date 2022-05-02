Area students grab gold ratings at State Solo and Small Ensemble Music Festival in Columbia

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several area high school students earned gold ratings during the State Solo and Small Ensemble Music Festival in Columbia.

Trenton had three gold ratings which were earned by Connor Campbell for a soprano clarinet solo, Joshua Truitt for a tuba solo, and a vocal double quartet comprised of Marianne Atup, Maurissa Bonta, Connor Campbell, Jaica Clark, Caleb Johnson, Trager Leeper, Jillian Simpson, and Trent Villacampa.

South Harrison of Bethany and North Harrison of Eagleville also had three entries receiving a gold rating.

From South Harrison, gold ratings were earned by Andrew Slagle for a baritone horn solo, Destin Mann for a baritone saxophone solo, and Kaden Jones for a timpani solo.

North Harrison students receiving gold ratings for their performances were Brayden Nail for a trombone solo, Katelyn Briggs for an alto saxophone solo, and the trombone trio of Dillon Hartschen, Brayden Nail, and Aubrey Utley.

Chillicothe and Penney High School of Hamilton each had two gold ratings at the state competition.

Chillicothe students earning gold were Julietta Keller for an alto clarinet solo and Shayden Hawkins for a baritone saxophone solo.

Penney High School of Hamilton gold rating recipients were Hannah Lusk for a soprano clarinet solo and Ryan McIntosh for a vocal solo.

The music festival was held by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.