Three vehicle crash kills one driver, injures two others

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon in Clinton County.

Fatally injured was 56-year-old Forest Younce of Higginsville who was the driver of a sports utility vehicle.

The driver of a pickup truck, 50-year-old Rosalyn Jones of Plattsburg, was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Kansas Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of another pickup truck, 39-year-old Molly Ray of Kearney, was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries.

The crash happened two miles south of Grayson on Highway 169 as the SUV was southbound in the northbound lane when it hit the left rear of the northbound pickup operated by Jones, and the left front of the northbound pickup driven by Ray.

The SUV and the pickup operated by Jones were demolished while damage to the pickup driven by Ray was extensive.

The patrol said the Forest Younce, who was killed in the crash, was not wearing a seat belt. The two individuals were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.