The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville man was arrested twice in Putnam County early Sunday morning a little more than one hour apart.

Twenty-seven-year-old Arnold Gonzalez Camara was arrested at 1:37 a.m. for driving while intoxicated with no seat belt, and no proof of insurance. The patrol said he was released.

At 2:46 am, Gonzalez Camara was arrested for driving while intoxicated and having no seat belt. He was then taken on a 12-hour hold to the Putnam County Jail in Unionville.