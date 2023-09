Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) released the following statement after securing a commitment from Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King to help Missouri farmers and protect jobs for Missourians.

Senator Hawley introduced the The Strengthening Antitrust Enforcement for Meatpacking Act, new legislation that would empower antitrust enforcers to break up giant meatpacking and poultry monopolies and place power back in the hands of Missouri’s farmers and workers.

