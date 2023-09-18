Governor Parson announces five appointments to various boards and commissions.

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions.

Phyllis Chase, of Kansas City, was appointed to the University of Central Missouri Board of Governors.

Dr. Chase currently serves as a professor and PK-12 doctoral program coordinator at Baker University. She was previously a consultant for Western Governors University and Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools. Dr. Chase holds a Master of Science in Guidance and Counseling from Creighton University and a Bachelor of Science in secondary education and english and speech communications from the University of Kansas.

Susan Eickhoff, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Missouri State Board of Accountancy.

Ms. Eickhoff currently serves as a partner at KPMG LLP. She is a member of the Missouri Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She serves on the Board of Trustees, Audit Committee and Personnel Committee of the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra and on the Southern Illinois University School of Business Advisory Board. Ms. Eickhoff holds a Bachelor of Science in accountancy from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.

Stuart Rogers, of Lake Winnebago, was appointed to the University of Central Missouri Board of Governors.

Mr. Rogers is recently retired from American Family Insurance where he served in several sales leadership positions throughout Missouri and Kansas. He previously served as head baseball coach for the University of Central Missouri and was inducted into the University of Central Missouri Athletic Hall of Fame. Mr. Rogers holds a Master of Science in social gerontology and a Bachelor of Science in education from the University of Central Missouri.

Michael Seibert, of Joplin, was appointed to the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors.

Mr. Seibert currently serves as a senior sales representative for Bristol-Myers, Squibb. He formerly served on the Joplin City Council as Zone 4 councilman and as mayor. Mr. Seibert holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing and management from Missouri Southern State University.

Kevin Spaulding, of Republic, was appointed to the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Mr. Spaulding currently serves as chief deputy collector for the Greene County Collector of Revenue’s Office and as a realtor with Keller Williams Realty. He previously served with the Missouri Governor’s Office in the southwest region of Missouri. Mr. Spaulding is a member of the National Sheriff’s Association, the FBI National Academy Associates, the American Jail Association, and the Missouri Sheriff’s Association. He is a certified realtor, Missouri peace officer, and certified jail manager.

Related