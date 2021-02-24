Harrisonville man injured after striking trailer pulled by Mack truck

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Harrisonville sports utility vehicle driver sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a Cameron Mack truck driver in Cass County the evening of February 23rd.

Fifty-six-year-old Ralph Williams was transported to the Saint Joseph Medical Center. Truck driver 31-year-old Matthew Durham was reported as not injured.

The SUV traveled west on East 275th Street west of Brookhart Drive before the vehicle struck the towed unit of the eastbound truck. The SUV had extensive damage, and the truck received minor damage.

The Patrol notes Durham wore a seat belt, but it is unknown if Williams did.

