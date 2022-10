WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was found guilty on October 4th of two counts of first-degree child molestation in connection with events from 2013.

Sentencing for Will Hoskins is scheduled for December 6th.

The case was re-investigated by Sergeant Preston Sandner, formerly of the Brookfield Police Department and now with the Chillicothe Police Department.

The case was filed in 2019.