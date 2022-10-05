Obituary & Services: Lovie Loriene (Lame) Johnson

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 12:39 a.m. Lovie Loriene Johnson, Wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 102.

Lovie (Rene) was born Lovie Loriene Lame on January 17, 1920, on a farm in Mercer County, MO to parents Albert and Mary Elizabeth Brown Lame. She married William (Bill) H. Johnson on May 24, 1941. For the first half of their lives, they traveled with the Airforce then return to Trenton MO where together they raised their daughter Mary Lynn.

An active member of the 1st Baptist Church, Trenton, Lovie served as a volunteer at the United Woman’s Church Thrift Store for over 10 years. Her favorite hobbies were reading, collecting special things, and raising a garden, from which the family enjoyed home-canned green beans, tomatoes, pickles, and more. She also enjoyed baking, especially at Christmas when we anxiously awaited her special homemade fudge. Lovie enjoyed being with family and shared her joy of sewing and quilting by making quilts for each of the girls and others. Mom will be sorely missed by all of us.

Lovie was preceded in death by her husband William on Dec 21, 1979, her parents, three brothers, Lennard, Tommy, Cleo Lame, and two sisters, Grace M Davidson and Goldiene Lovell.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lynn Jacobs, and husband Cliff, granddaughters Brooke Stecker her daughter Autumn Renae Spencer, her daughters Zelia and Adessa, and step-granddaughter Julie Dove, Julie’s 5 children and 5 grandchildren.

Service will be held at Slater Neal Funeral Home Trenton on Monday, Oct. 10th at 10:30 followed by interment at Edinburg Cemetery. There will be visitation time from 10:00 a.m., until service time Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lovie to St. Jude s Hospital.