Commissioners hear report on ambulance repairs and the upgrading of 911 equipment

Grundy County Commissioners on Tuesday met with Ambulance Director Sarah Porter who reported Command One would be upgrading 911 communication equipment in the ambulances.

Wiring issues have occurred in two of the ambulances. Porter said she contacted Pinnacle Emergency Vehicles to locate technicians to complete the work. It was noted both vehicles needing repairs were still under warranty. Porter is working with Medical Director Dr. J.A. Keuhn to revise patient care guidelines.

It was reported that the possibility of expanding billing capabilities through Ground Emergency Medical Transport, Medicare, and Medicaid. Utilizing a consulting group could possibly provide increased revenue in the future. The Ground Emergency Medical Transportation uncompensated cost reimbursement program is voluntary and allows for reimbursement of uncompensated costs to eligible providers offering qualifying services.

Recruiting is ongoing for the ambulance crews. It was noted that part-time paramedics were picking up more shifts providing more advanced life support coverage to Grundy county.

The bridge crew replaced a damaged guard rail on the Charlie Dye Bridge. The crew replaced two culverts on Southwest 60th Avenue and finished a culvert project on Southwest 60th Street.

Larry Gibson was asked to provide employee health insurance options and rates for next year. At a separate time yesterday, Dale Phillips visited with commissioners regarding health insurance for 2022.

The Commission held a closed session for personnel. No action was taken.