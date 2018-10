The Grundy County R-5 School District will have an early out on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

The high school in Galt will dismiss those days at 12:30 with the elementary school in Humphreys will dismiss at 12:40.

Parent-teacher conferences will be October 18th from 1 to 6 o’clock and no school will be held for the Grundy County R-5 School District October 19th.