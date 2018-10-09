The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident Monday on a felony charge of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

The bond for 18-year-old Keylee Erika Vestal is $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court October 23rd.

Court documents accuse Vestal of intentionally disseminating a private sexual picture of someone to a Facebook account with the intent to harass the person, knowing that person did not consent to the dissemination of the image.