Princeton Board of Education approves purchase of copiers

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved a purchase and service agreement for copiers at its meeting Monday evening.

The agreement was from Pro-Tech of Kirksville which entails a new Toshiba E-Studios costing $7,620 each. The high school will replace an older machine with the purchase, and the elementary school will add a machine for the new addition.

The board approved the 2018-2019 bus routes and a new form for documenting tutoring hours.

A construction update was provided a report on the Stacy Center indicated it is open and being utilized by the school and community. A few small items remain to be completed at the Stacy, including a leak in an expansion joint. The Jim King Track is complete and open for the public to use. The flooring is 90% complete at the elementary addition. Furniture items are being assembled.

The school hopes to take possession by the end of October.

The board went into a closed session with no announcements made.