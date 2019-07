The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors accepted bids for asphalt, concrete for the driveway and roadwork at its meeting on Tuesday.

The bids from Griffin Asphalt and Construction LLC of Trenton were $18,770.95 for the front parking lot, $2,371.50 for the west entrance, $3,161.95 for the employee parking lot, and $15,674 for the back driveway entrance.

The bids were the lowest for each area of work.