Route 10 now open west of Norborne

As one east/west route opens, two north/south routes look to remain closed for an extended period. Missouri Route 10 west of Norborne reopened to traffic today after water receded and crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation completed minor repairs and debris removal.

Receding water doesn’t always mean a roadway can reopen, though. Travelers who rely on Route 41 to Miami have been anxiously awaiting the water to go down and their route reopened. However, floodwater undermined the roadway and while the water is off the road, it will need to be repaired by a contractor before it is safe for motorists. Currently, the timeframe for reopening Route 41 is not known.

U.S. Route 65 south of Carrollton remains closed with water over the roadway. Floodwater remains so high that damage to the road surface and the roadbed are not yet exposed and no assessments can be made. Crews continue to monitor water levels and are making repairs and clearing debris as they are able, but many parts of U.S. Route 65 are still inaccessible due to high water.

While these prolonged closures are a burden on many, for your own safety and the safety of those who may follow you, do not move barricades. Barricades are in place for your protection. As soon as the roadway is safe for motorists, we will remove all barricades.