KCP&L customers to see slight increase in electric bills

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an application filed by Kansas City Power & Light Company to adjust the Demand Side Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills.

The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line- item on customer bills, allows KCP&L to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

A residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month will see the charge increase by approximately $3.45 a month, effective August 1, 2019.

KCP&L provides electric service to approximately 284,500 customers in the Missouri counties of Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Pettis, Platte, Randolph, and Saline.