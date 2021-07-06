Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for anyone at least 12 years old. School-age children who wish to be vaccinated before the start of school are encouraged to attend the clinic on July 15th from 2 to 6 o’clock.

Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series, and the second dose is given 21 days after the initial dose. A second dose clinic is planned for August.

Schedule an appointment for July 15th’s clinic by calling the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196 or sign up at this link.

The health department reports 12 new COVID-19 cases since June 30th, bringing the total to 1,252. Only one case was reported over the weekend. The number of active cases is down to 16.

The health department notes three Delta variant cases have been confirmed in Grundy County. However, there is not widespread testing for variants in the county.

There have been 18 total breakthrough cases out of the 2,516 fully vaccinated Grundy County residents.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say fully vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine following exposure to COVID-19 if they are not symptomatic. The Grundy County Health Department encourages all residents to seek vaccination.

