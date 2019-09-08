Grundy County Health Department announces Flu Shot Clinics

Grundy County Health Department has scheduled flu clinics for the 2019 Flu Shot Season. Flu shots will be given on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. Clinics will be held at the Health Department on:

October 9 from 9:00-4:00,

October 11 from 2:00-6:00 and

October 18 from 9:00-4:00.

In addition to these dates, the Health Department will be holding their Annual Flu Shot Spooktacular on October 29 from 1:00-4:00 where, in addition to Flu Shots, there will be treats and other Halloween Fun.

Flu shots are recommended for all individuals age 6 months and older. Grundy County Health Department will be offering Flu Vaccines for all ages, including the High Dose Flu Vaccine for individuals age 65 and older.

If you have Medicare, Medicaid or Private Insurance, please bring your card for billing purposes. Most insurances cover preventative services such as this. If you are uninsured, please make a donation to help cover the cost of the vaccine.

If you have any questions, call the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.

