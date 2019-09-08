Northeast Missouri Wildlife Management Field Tour to be held in Kirkville

The Pure Air Wildlife Management Cooperative and Quail Forever will host the Northeast Missouri Wildlife Management Field Tour in Kirksville later this month.

Adam Keith and Matt Dye of Land and Legacy will speak on Restoring the Land and Finding Common Ground at the Missouri Department of Conservation Northeast Regional Office September 28, 2019.

The event will start that morning at 9:30 and go until that night at 7 o’clock and will include a tallgrass prairie field tour and information provided on woodland unit management, the importance of prescribed fire, soil health benefits, and the value of landowner cooperatives.

The Pure Air Wildlife Management Cooperative will provide lunch and supper. Free will donations will be accepted for the evening meal on September 28th. RSVP is required by September 23rd for the Northeast Missouri Wildlife Management Field Tour.

Contact Missouri Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist Josh Marshall to RSVP or if you need accommodations to participate at 660-425-2770 or at jmarshall@quail forever.org.

