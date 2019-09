The bridge on Sullivan County Route EE over the Medicine Creek Bridge just east of Newtown is scheduled to reopen by the evening of Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

The bridge was closed this spring due to damage from flooding. Contractors from Chester Bross Construction Company, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began work in June to complete repairs and replace the bridge deck.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change

