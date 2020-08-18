Grundy County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting to feature Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn

Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn will be featured at the Grundy County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting next month. Farm Bureau members and their families are invited to the Fellowship Hall at the First Christian Church of Trenton on the evening of September 3rd at 6 o’clock.

The meeting will also include county board members being voted on and discussion of county resolutions to be presented at the statewide convention in December. The Grundy County Farm Bureau will provide a meal.

Attendees are asked to bring two non-perishable items per person to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

Call the Grundy County Farm Bureau Office to RSVP by August 24th at 359-2242.

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares