Grundy County Commission opens bidding for fuel, piping and concrete

The Grundy County Commission is accepting bids for fuel, pipes, and concrete.

The gasoline and diesel will be used by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, ambulances, and Road and Bridge trucks and equipment.

The contract will be awarded to one supplier for gasoline and diesel and bids should be expressed as the amount of discount from the self-service pump price or on volume purchasing. Bids should include the current pump prices with taxes deducted. The bidder is to provide separate billing for each department and daily documentation of purchases, including the number of gallons purchased and the price per gallon. The fuel is to be supplied through April 2020.

The pipes are to be two and two-thirds inches by half an inch and three inches by one inch standard round corrugated, riveted metal pipes and standard round corrugated, riveted polymer coated pipes and/or polyethylene pipes per foot with fittings and accessories approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The company receiving the bid must give prompt delivery upon request of the county commissioners or the commissioner’s reserve the right to cancel the contract.

The approximately 100 cubic yards of concrete will be delivered to various bridge construction sites in Grundy County. Bids are to be for eight and five bag mixes. Materials are to be supplied through April 1st, 2020.

Bids for fuel, pipes, and concrete will be accepted in the Grundy County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton until the morning of April 9th. Fuel bids will be open at 9 o’clock, pipes at 9:30, and concrete at 10 o’clock.

The Grundy County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any portion thereof. Contact the county clerk’s office for more information a 660-359-4040 extension 4.