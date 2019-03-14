Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves salary increases

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education approved salary increases at a recent meeting.

Superintendent David Probasco reports an increase of one and a half percent was approved to the base for the certified salary schedule, which makes the base $29,909. An increase of one and a half percent was also approved for the non-certified salary schedule. Probasco notes pay starts at different amounts for different non-certified positions.

Benefit updates for next school year were approved as presented by the administration. The updates included an increase of $32.67 to the health insurance contribution, which would make the district contribution $483.25.

The board approved a bid from Haddock for the purchase of Promethean Boards pending grant funding. Probasco says the purchase would cost $19,365.04 for five boards, installation, and shipping. He describes Promethean Boards as interactive boards, which are similar to SMART Boards.

Following an executive session, it was announced the board renewed tenured teachers and non-tenured teachers as presented by the administration.