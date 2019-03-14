Friday is deadline to submit reservations for North Missouri Business Expo in Trenton

Friday, March 15, 2019, is the requested deadline to submit a reservation for North Central Missouri Business Facilitation’s North Missouri Business Expo in Trenton.

Google Supporter Trainer Bryan Caplan will be the featured speaker at the event in Cross Hall on the North Central Missouri College campus Wednesday. Caplan will present on topics to help small businesses grow, succeed, and elevate their digital marketing. He has provided digital marketing strategy to more than 1,000 businesses since 2010.

Missouri Department of Economic Development Deputy Director Luke Holtschneider will give the keynote address. He has focused on advancing the Department of Economic Development’s priority initiatives through strategic planning and performance management.

Business Facilitator Stephanie Williams expects Holtschneider to share Governor Mike Parson’s recommended revisions to the department and how they will benefit rural Missouri business owners and entrepreneurs.

Check-in for the North Missouri Business Expo will begin in the Cross Hall Commons next Wednesday (March 20th) morning at 8:30. Breakout sessions will follow, as well as Caplan’s presentation, lunch, Holtschneider, and a roundtable. The expo costs $15 per person.

Contact Facilitator Stephanie Williams to reserve a spot by calling 816-617-6144 or emailing [email protected].