Grundy County Clerk: Voters must have correct addresses

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office reports voters must have correct addresses to be in the correct voting precinct.

Registered voters who have moved are asked to check with the county clerk’s office by next week to be added in the correct polling register for the April Municipal Election.

The clerk’s office notes those who are not added in their correct polling register will have to come to the courthouse the day of the election to get their address corrected, receive a new voter card, and return to the correct polling place.