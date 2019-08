The Grundy County Commission approved the proposed tax rate for 2019 on Tuesday morning.

The rate was set at 20.09 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which is down by three-point six five cents from 2018. Grundy County’s assessed valuation for 2019 is $132,599,802, which is an increase of $209,533 from 2018.

The total assessed valuation includes real estate, personal property, and railroad and utility.