Carrollton man charged in fatal Carroll County crash pleads guilty

Local News August 6, 2019 KTTN News
Guilty Plea

A Carrollton man charged with felony driving while intoxicated – death of another, has pleaded guilty in Division One of Carroll County Circuit Court.

Dustin Michael Goodale submitted a written plea of guilty and waiver of rights. The court ordered a sentencing assessment report, and the case was continued to September 25, 2019, at 10:30 am for sentencing.

Goodale is also charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. A vehicle accident in July 2018 claimed the life of 28-year-old Andrew Lee Waters of Carrollton.

The Highway Patrol listed Goodale as the driver of the vehicle that ran off the road, began to slide, overturned, and ejected Waters.

