Trenton Hy-Vee to host fundraiser for the Dream Factory

A Trenton business will host a fundraising event late next week as a benefit for the Dream Factory of northwest Missouri.

According to promoter Ron Dougan of Trenton, Hy-Vee will be the location on Saturday, August 17th for the fundraiser with a Kansas City Royals theme. Raffle tickets are for sale on a cooler autographed by Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals. An appearance in Trenton is scheduled from 11 to 1 o’clock by former Royals pitcher Dennis Leonard on behalf of Royals alumni.

The event also includes a silent auction and a special sale of Hy-Vee tenderloins.

Volunteers of the Dream Factory use donated funds to make dreams come true for critically or chronically ill children, oftentimes involving a trip to a destination of their choice.