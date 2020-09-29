Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two women

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of two women on capias warrants for failure to appear in court.

Thirty-four-year-old Cassie Marie Leffler of Saint Joseph was arrested in Buchanan County Sunday and brought to Grundy County Monday, September 28th. She is accused of failing to appear on felony hindering prosecution of a felony. Her bond is $5,000, 10% approved.

Twenty-two-year-old Madison Marie Lewis of Princeton was arrested Monday, September 28th, and extradited from Harrison County. She is accused of failing to appear on felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Her bond is $2,500 cash only.

Leffler and Lewis are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 15th.

