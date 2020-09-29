Princeton Chamber to hold event on Saturday to celebrate “Queen of the Cowgirls”

On Saturday, October 3, 2020, the Princeton Missouri Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an open-air event to celebrate Queen of the Cowgirls, 2020 Miss Calamity Jane, Kyla Coffman, and her Court.

At 4:00 there will be a Cowgirl Parade on horseback through Princeton. From 5:00 to 7:30 pm local band, Hired Gun will play country music to celebrate the crowning of Miss Calamity on Princeton’s open-air Bandstand. At 6:00 The Queen and her Court will be honored with gifts from Princeton merchants.

There will be an inspected food truck on hand to serve hot food and kettle corn.

So bring your jackets and your lawn chairs and join us for this open-air, social distance friendly event on The Princeton Square Saturday, Oct 3! Come for the parade at 4 and the music at 5 pm.

Contact Amy Cool at (816) 449-0677 if you have any questions or visit the Princeton Missouri Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares