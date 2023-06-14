Grundy and Sullivan County Public Water Supply districts issue boil advisories

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy and Sullivan County Public Water Supply districts have issued boil advisories for their customers.

Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to water main repair. The advisory affects Northeast 108th, 110th, and 126th streets as well as Route J from the Mercer County line to Northeast 100th Street.

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to water main repair. The advisory affects Sullivan Rural Water customers on Willow and Hill roads.

