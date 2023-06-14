Grundy and Sullivan County Public Water Supply districts issue boil advisories

Local News June 14, 2023 KTTN News
Boil Advisory
Grundy and Sullivan County Public Water Supply districts have issued boil advisories for their customers.

Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to water main repair. The advisory affects Northeast 108th, 110th, and 126th streets as well as Route J from the Mercer County line to Northeast 100th Street.

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to water main repair. The advisory affects Sullivan Rural Water customers on Willow and Hill roads.

