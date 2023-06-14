Obituary & Services: Betty Ann Dawkins

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Betty Ann Dawkins, age 83, a resident of Mooresville, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at her home in Mooresville, Missouri.

Betty Ann was born the daughter of Samuel and Opal (Howerton) Eller on June 22, 1939, in Mooresville, Missouri. She attended Mooresville High School. On May 27, 1956, she was united in marriage to Marvin Leonard Dawkins in Chillicothe, Missouri.

She is a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, she also attended Lifepoint Church. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #600, Chillicothe, Missouri. Betty worked as a clerk at Mackey’s Hy-Klas Food Store in Mooresville. She was one of the original employees at Walmart in Chillicothe, Missouri, when it first opened, retiring in 1989. Betty enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they were her loves. Working word search puzzles, country music, and dancing with her husband were some of her favorite past times.

Survivors include her husband, Marvin Leonard Dawkins, of the home; her son, Damon “Randy” Dawkins, and wife Sheri, of Ludlow, Missouri; daughters, Gayle Lynn Dawkins, of Mooresville, Missouri, and Connie Coots and husband Robert, of Mooresville, Missouri; four grandchildren, David Harp and Marilyn, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brooke Harp and Amanda, of Mooresville, Missouri, Brett Dawkins and Becky, of Ludlow, Missouri, and Drew Dawkins and Paige, of Mooresville, Missouri; nine great-grandchildren, Kendall, Rayna, Scarlett, Baylee, Ashton, Brentlee, Kooper, Caroline and Lylith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter, Carol Loraine; brothers, Robert Eller, Charles Eller, Omer Eller, Tommie Eller, and Ronnie Eller; and sisters, Juanita (Eller) Sharp and Donna (Eller) Goucher.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Utica Cemetery, Utica, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Utica Cemetery and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

Related