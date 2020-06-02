Graduation for Trenton High School seniors set for Saturday, Valedictorians to speak

A representative for Trenton High School confirms there are co-valedictorians for the Class of 2020. Oakley Madden and Mackenzie McAtee will be among the speakers at the graduation ceremony to be held at the C. F. Russell Stadium Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock. Salutatorian Lindi Moulin will also speak at the ceremony.

The graduation will include performances from the THS Concert Band and THS Gold Rush Choir, a welcome by Superintendent Mike Stegman, and recognition of honor graduates by Principal Kasey Bailey. Bailey, Stegman, and Board of Education Vice President Brandon Gibler will present diplomas to the graduates.

If there is inclement weather, Saturday’s ceremony will be delayed until later that day or rescheduled to Sunday.

