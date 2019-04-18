Governor Parson signs FY 2019 supplemental appropriations

Governor Mike Parson signed HB 14 to ensure that the state has the necessary funds to operate through Fiscal Year 2019.

The supplemental appropriations bill allows for the continued current operations of Missouri state government. The Truly Agreed to and Finally Passed Fiscal Year 2019 supplemental HB 14 totals $468 million, including $189 million General Revenue, $183 million Federal Funds, and $97 million Other Funds.

Major items included in the supplemental bill are the following:

$311,342,306, including $116,289,123 General Revenue, to operate the MO HealthNet program.

$14,933,472 federal funds for a State Opioid Response grant to provide prevention, treatment, and recovery services in response to the opioid crisis.

$14,306,011, including $8,726,667 General Revenue, to pay state employee health benefits through the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan.

$5,123,140 General Revenue for staffing costs at Missouri’s mental health facilities.

$4,300,000, including $1,500,000 General Revenue, to provide services to Missourians in the Medicaid Home and Community Based Services Program.

$3,720,644, including $1,485,391 General Revenue, to provide adoption/guardianship payments for children in the care and custody of the Children’s Division.

$3,161,975 Missouri Veterans Health and Care Fund and 14.75 FTE for start-up costs of the Medical Marijuana Program.

$1,246,090 General Revenue for increased early childhood special education costs.

Additionally, Governor Parson signed House Bill 77, sponsored by State Representative Rusty Black (R-Chillicothe) and carried by State Senator Gary Romine (R-Farmington). The consent bill was passed in the House by a vote of 151-4 and in the Senate by a unanimous 32-0 vote. The legislation makes revisions to teacher and school employee retirement systems and will go into effect immediately. The bill can be found at THIS LINK.