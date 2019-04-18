Audio: Preparing your child for end of school year testing

The end of the school year means state assessments for many students.

Tiffany Otto is principal at S. M. Rissler Elementary School in Trenton and says students in third through eighth grade will take Missouri Assessment Program tests, and many high school students will take End of Course exams.

Otto provides several tips to prepare your child for testing.

Otto believes that following some of the tips will allow children “the best opportunity for success” on the Missouri Assessment Program tests and End of Course exams.

Questions about state assessments should be directed to Rissler Elementary School counselors Leslie Woodard or Terri Critten or other counselors at Trenton Middle School or High School.