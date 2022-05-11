Governor Mike Parson grants 14 pardons

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson granted14 pardons according to article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.

Pardons:

Kim Nothdurft Edward Oversteet Travis Luna Timothy Brown Charles Blankenship Thomas Bailey Troy Sexton Tammy Dorrell-Hanes Cynthia Marsh Scott Baker Cole Bryant Mary Mayo Carl Vernig Kenneth Batson