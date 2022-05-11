Governor Mike Parson grants 14 pardons

State News May 11, 2022 KTTN News
Pardon Granted news graphic
Governor Mike Parson granted14 pardons according to article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration. 

Pardons:

  1. Kim Nothdurft
  2. Edward Oversteet
  3. Travis Luna
  4. Timothy Brown
  5. Charles Blankenship
  6. Thomas Bailey
  7. Troy Sexton
  8. Tammy Dorrell-Hanes
  9. Cynthia Marsh
  10. Scott Baker
  11. Cole Bryant
  12. Mary Mayo
  13. Carl Vernig
  14. Kenneth Batson
