Entries now being accepted for livestock and competitive exhibits at the Missouri State Fair

Entries are now being accepted online for all State Fair livestock shows and competitive exhibits. Complete rules and regulations for all shows and contests are available in the online Premium Guide. All entrants must complete the vendor input form to receive premium payment(s). Most shows and competitions have entry deadlines.

Important competition updates are available on the website including new shows/contests which include:

Largest Tomato by Weight Contest – Aug 9

Youth Beef Cattle Judging Contest – Aug 11

Maxine’s Fruit Pie Cooking Contest, age 8-18 years of age – Aug 14

4-H/FFA and Open Black Hereford Shows – Aug 20

New show/contest rules and updates include:

4-H/FFA Horse Show

Draft Horses

4-H FFA Beef, Showmanship, Boer Goats, Rabbits, and Swine

Open Livestock Beef, Poultry, Rabbits, and Swine

Truck & Tractor Pulls

Exhibitors under age 13 will again be admitted free to the 11-day Fair, while exhibitors age 13 and older will be able to purchase up to 40 single-day exhibitor admission tickets at a special rate of $6. The discounted exhibitor tickets are available for order upon entry and from the Fair’s Business Office until Aug 10. The tickets do not include parking and will not be available at the gate.