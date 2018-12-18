Galt mayor files in 2019 re-election bid

Galt City Clerk Ashley Campbell reports two current aldermen and the current mayor of Galt have filed for reelection. Jason Grindstaff and Jay Blackburn filed for the two two-year term alderman-at-large positions up for election in the April 2nd Municipal Election. Jessica Gannon filed for the two-year term as mayor.

One alderman-at-large position with a one-year unexpired term is also up for election.

Candidates can file at the Galt City Hall until January 15th during office hours of Tuesday morning from 8 o’clock to 10:30 and Friday from 8 o’clock to noon.