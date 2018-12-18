Trenton accident injures three

The Trenton Police Department reports three individuals sustained injuries and a driver was cited as the result of a three-vehicle accident at Ninth and Main streets in Trenton last week (Wednesday, December 12th).

Pickup truck driver 48 year old Andrew Wayne Osborn and sport utility vehicle driver 41 year old Dereck Allen Coursen as well as one passenger in the SUV, 18 year old Hailey Nicole Coursen, all of Trenton, were treated by Grundy County Emergency Medical Services.

The Coursen’s were transported to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. Semi truck driver 27 year old Joseph Michael Wieberg of Marceline and another passenger in the SUV, 39 year old Leandra Kay Coursen, were not reported as injured. The accident occurred as Dereck Coursen stopped the SUV at a red light for northbound Main Street, and Osborn stopped the pickup behind him, with the semi truck struck the pickup, which caused the pickup to hit the SUV.

The police reports that Wieberg said he fell asleep prior to the crash. He was cited for careless and imprudent driving. It was noted antifreeze was leaking from the underside of the semi, and it was disabled. The truck was also noted to have become disabled.