Galt man faces 10 felony counts, including rape and attempted rape, as well as endangering a child

A Galt resident has been charged with 10 felony counts, including rape or attempted rape, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful use of a weapon, stemming from January.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 39-year-old Brian White was arrested Monday, September 21, and faces two counts of rape or attempted rape—aggravated sexual offense, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first degree—first offense—no sexual conduct, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon—while intoxicated—loaded weapon, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon—exhibiting. He is to be held without bond, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on October 13th.

Court documents accuse White of getting into bed with a confidential victim, covering the person’s nose and mouth with his hands, and exposing his genitals. He is also accused of following a confidential victim into the bathroom and grabbing the person by the neck with his hand and pushing her over the sink. White also allegedly acted in a manner that created a substantial risk of life, body, and health of children less than 17 years old by discharging a 40 caliber handgun while intoxicated and exhibited a 40 caliber handgun in a threatening manner in the presence of one or more individuals.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares