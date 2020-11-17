Galt man arrested on harassment allegation; Laclede man arrested on probation violation

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt resident on harassment and a Laclede resident on a probation violation.

Thirty-four-year-old Warren James Roberts was arrested November 17th on misdemeanor harassment—second degree. His bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 24th.

Court documents accuse Roberts of kicking and beating on a front entry door in an attempt to gain entry on November 8th without good cause and with the purpose to cause emotional distress to Ashley Tharp and Amber Lawrence.

Twenty-five year old Connie Lyn McCollum was arrested on a capias warrant for allegedly violating probation on an original charge of felony stealing–$750 or more. She was arrested on November 16th and extradited from Linn County. Her bond is $2,500 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 10th.

Court documents accuse McCollum of appropriating a trailer, with a value of at least $750, owned by a confidential victim in November 2019 in concert with Brandon May, Jonathon Davis, and Christy Russell.

