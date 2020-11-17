North Central Missouri College continues holiday lighting tradition

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

North Central Missouri College Main campus in Trenton, MO, kept its recent holiday tradition of lighting the tree and lights located in front of Geyer Hall for the second year in a row. Although looking significantly different than 2019, NCMC still launched the holiday season on campus with a welcome from President Dr. Lenny Klaver and Student Senate President Jacquelyn Perez, pictures with Patch the Pirate, hot cocoa, holiday music, and the official tree lighting countdown.

Elementary age children of NCMC employees are entered into a random drawing to be selected as the individual that flips the switch for the lights. For 2020, Liam Oaks was chosen to do the honors. “I was really excited to be the one that flipped the switch, but also really nervous!” Liam said. “My favorite thing about Christmas is eating everything.” Liam is a 3rd grader from Newtown-Harris and the son of Joni and Seth Oaks. Joni is the NCMC Registrar/Director of Records and Enrollment.

This year, the lighting ceremony was only announced to students and staff and held outside to allow for social distancing. The tree and Geyer Hall lights turn on at dusk to view and enjoy. Those wishing to view the lighting ceremony can visit the NCMC media website NCMC hopes to continue its holiday lighting ceremony annually for years to come.

